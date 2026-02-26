Zac Gallen headshot

Zac Gallen News: Works scoreless inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 4:36am

Gallen allowed one hit and struck out two over one scoreless inning in Wednesday's spring start against the Dodgers.

Gallen made his Cactus League debut, throwing 23 pitches (14 strikes) against a lineup of backups. He allowed a single to the first batter faced then retired the next three. Gallen, a late free-agent signing, is slightly behind other starters but should be ready in time for the regular season. With news that Merrill Kelly (back) will not start Opening Day, as earlier announced, Gallen is an option to make a fourth consecutive Opening Day start for the Diamondbacks. His first spring outing last year was a one-inning affair on Feb. 24, and Gallen was ready to take the ball on Opening Day in 2025.

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zac Gallen
