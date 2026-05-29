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Zac Gallen News: Yields three homers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Gallen allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Gallen has been falling victim to the long ball more often lately with eight homers surrendered over his last five starts. The Mariners's J.P. Crawford had two of the homers while Julio Rodriguez swatted the other. May was an inconsistent month for Gallen -- he allowed four or more runs in four of his six starts. He's now at a 5.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 42:18 K:BB through 59.1 innings over 12 starts this season. The veteran right-hander's homer problems led to career-worst numbers in 2025, and he's trending in the wrong direction lately. Gallen is projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Dodgers.

Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks
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