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Zac Thornton News: Burned by homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Thornton (3-4) took the loss against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Each of the three runs surrendered by Thornton came via two homers by Fernando Tatis. The 24-year-old still threw a strong 69 of 99 pitches for strikes with 14 whiffs, and he's yielded exactly three earned runs in four of his six starts since the All-Star break, with the other two outings being scoreless victories. He owns a 3.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB across 50.1 major-league innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Brewers next week.

Zac Thornton
New York Mets
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