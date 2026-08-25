Zac Thornton News: Quality start against Milwaukee

Thornton allowed one run on seven hits while striking out four across six innings in a no-decision during Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Thornton came away with his sixth quality start in 10 outings this season, with his lone blemish Tuesday coming on a Luis Lara RBI single in the fourth inning. It was the fourth time this season that Thornton did not give up a run in a start, and through the first 10 starts of his major-league career, the 24-year-old southpaw boasts a 2.88 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 56.1 innings. He's lined up to take on the Astros at home this weekend.