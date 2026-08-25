Zac Thornton News: Quality start against Milwaukee
Thornton allowed one run on seven hits while striking out four across six innings in a no-decision during Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Mets.
Thornton came away with his sixth quality start in 10 outings this season, with his lone blemish Tuesday coming on a Luis Lara RBI single in the fourth inning. It was the fourth time this season that Thornton did not give up a run in a start, and through the first 10 starts of his major-league career, the 24-year-old southpaw boasts a 2.88 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 56.1 innings. He's lined up to take on the Astros at home this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zac Thornton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zac Thornton See More