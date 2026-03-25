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Zac Veen Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rockies placed Veen (knee) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Veen suffered a knee contusion in early March and was sidelined for the closing stretch of spring training, so it's not a major surprise he won't be available to begin the season. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut and batted .118 in 37 plate appearances last year, and he could be headed back to Triple-A Albuquerque once healthy.

Zac Veen
Colorado Rockies
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