Zac Veen Injury: Lands on injured list

The Rockies placed Veen (knee) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Veen suffered a knee contusion in early March and was sidelined for the closing stretch of spring training, so it's not a major surprise he won't be available to begin the season. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut and batted .118 in 37 plate appearances last year, and he could be headed back to Triple-A Albuquerque once healthy.