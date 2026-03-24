Zac Veen Injury: Sitting with bruised knee
Veen has been sidelined since March 9 due to a right knee contusion.
Veen injured himself sliding while trying to make a catch in the outfield. He had been slashing .250/.375/.550 with a pair of homers and four RBI through 24 plate appearances in the Cactus League, but his extended absence could be a sign that he won't be available for Opening Day.
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