Zac Veen News: Batting seventh in MLB debut

Veen will start in right field and bat seventh Tuesday against the Brewers in his major-league debut.

Veen was officially recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier Tuesday and is set to receive regular playing time in the outfield for the Rockies in his first stint in the big leagues. The 23-year-old has seen his prospect stock slip a bit, but he nearly made the team out of spring training and the Rockies are giving him a shot after he got off to a .387/.472/.677 start at Albuquerque.