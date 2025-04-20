Zac Veen News: Belts first home run

Veen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a stolen base during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against Washington.

Veen's solo shot in the third inning was his first career big-league home run and he added his first career steal after being hit by a pitch in the fifth. However, he followed up the big performance by going 0-for-4 with three punchouts in the second game of the doubleheader. The rookie outfielder has struggled in his first taste of MLB action, slashing .118/.189/.235 through 11 games.