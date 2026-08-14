Zac Veen News: Clubs homer Friday

Veen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Veen has homered in both of his games in the majors this season, and they've both come on the road. The outfielder looks poised to fill a strong-side platoon role in right field alongside Jordan Beck, at least for the time being. Veen batted .327 and slugged .635 over 100 games with Triple-A Albuquerque this year prior to his call-up, and his favorable home park in the majors could allow him to maintain fantasy utility if he plays regularly down the stretch.