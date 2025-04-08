Zac Veen News: Collects first big-league hit
Veen went 1-for-4 on Tuesday against the Brewers.
Veen made his big-league debut while hitting seventh and playing right field. He fouled out and struck out in his first two at-bats, but he reached base on a bunt single in the seventh frame. Veen will likely have a volatile profile due to an inconsistent ability to make contact, but his power-speed skills should play well in fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now