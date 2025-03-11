Zac Veen News: Flashing fantasy appeal in spring

Veen went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the homer went 441 feet. Veen is now hitting .290 across 31 at-bats this spring, with a pair of home runs and four stolen bases. While Jordan Beck is the frontrunner to start in right field, manager Bud Black has said he wants to see production while determining roles to begin the season, and Veen has made a strong impression.