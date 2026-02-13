Zac Veen News: Gets sober, adds muscle

Veen revealed this week that he got sober over the offseason and now weighs 245 pounds after finishing last season at 202 pounds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Veen said that he had "a pretty big substance abuse problem for a few years," but he's been able to "cut that out of my lifestyle and replace (it) with protein" to remake his body. According to Johnny Goodrich, Veen's high school coach who he remains in touch with, the outfielder's speed and exit velocities have improved with the added muscle. Veen went just 4-for-34 at the plate during his brief time with the Rockies last season and is likely ticketed for Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the 2026 campaign, but the 24-year-old could eventually force his way into the mix.