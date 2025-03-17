Zac Veen News: Making case to start in majors

Veen is making a case for a starting role in Colorado's outfield to begin the regular season, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Saunders didn't report anything concrete, so Veen's status to begin the season is far from certain. However, he has maintained a 1.038 OPS across 41 at-bats this spring and has two home runs paired with six stolen bases. Those numbers are tempered by a 25.5 percent strikeout rate, but Veen's fantasy potential would be substantial should he crack the roster.