Zac Veen News: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A
The Rockies reinstated Veen (knee) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.
A bruised knee prevented Veen from playing during the second half of the Cactus League, but he was cleared to begin playing in rehab games Wednesday and has since gone 1-for-11 with five strikeouts. Although he's now fully healthy, the Rockies will keep him in the minors a bit longer and give him a chance to get back on track at the plate before he receives another look in the bigs.
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