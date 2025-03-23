Zac Veen News: Sent to Triple-A
The Rockies optioned Veen to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
The 23-year-old seemed like a solid bet to be starting in the outfield Opening Day for the Rockies, but the organization will instead sent him back to Albuquerque to begin the campaign. Veen had a .757 OPS in 21 games in his first taste of the Triple-A level last year, and he may not have to wait long before making his big-league debut in 2025. Nick Martini appears set to open the year as Colorado's primary left fielder after having his contract selected Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now