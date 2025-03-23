Fantasy Baseball
Zac Veen

Zac Veen News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

The Rockies optioned Veen to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

The 23-year-old seemed like a solid bet to be starting in the outfield Opening Day for the Rockies, but the organization will instead sent him back to Albuquerque to begin the campaign. Veen had a .757 OPS in 21 games in his first taste of the Triple-A level last year, and he may not have to wait long before making his big-league debut in 2025. Nick Martini appears set to open the year as Colorado's primary left fielder after having his contract selected Sunday.

