Zac Veen News: Sitting against left-hander

Veen is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Kansas City.

It's left-hander Kris Bubic on the bump for the Royals, so the left-handed-hitting Veen will begin the contest on the bench. The rookie outfielder has now started two of four games versus lefties and eight of nine contests against righties since being called up. Jordan Beck, Mickey Moniak and Sean Bouchard will be in the outfield for the Rockies for Tuesday's series opener.