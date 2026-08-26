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Zac Veen News: Taking seat versus knuckleballer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Veen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

It's the first time since the left-handed-hitting Veen was called up earlier this month that he's not in the lineup versus a right-hander, though it's not a typical righty toeing the slab for the Nationals in knuckleballer Matt Waldron. Veen homered in his first two games this season, but over his last eight contests he's gone 3-for-18 with a 0:10 BB:K. Jake McCarthy, Cole Carrigg and Mickey Moniak will play the outfield, and Troy Johnston will be the designated hitter for the Rockies on Wednesday.

Zac Veen
Colorado Rockies
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