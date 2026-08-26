Zac Veen News: Taking seat versus knuckleballer

Veen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

It's the first time since the left-handed-hitting Veen was called up earlier this month that he's not in the lineup versus a right-hander, though it's not a typical righty toeing the slab for the Nationals in knuckleballer Matt Waldron. Veen homered in his first two games this season, but over his last eight contests he's gone 3-for-18 with a 0:10 BB:K. Jake McCarthy, Cole Carrigg and Mickey Moniak will play the outfield, and Troy Johnston will be the designated hitter for the Rockies on Wednesday.