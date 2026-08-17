Zac Veen News: Taking seat versus lefty
Veen is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
The lefty-swinging Veen has started all four games versus righties and has now sat out both contests against lefties since being promoted, so he's being used in a strict long-side platoon role. Jordan Beck will cover right field for the Rockies.
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