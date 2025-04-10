Zac Veen News: Tallies first RBI

Veen went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Thursday against the Brewers.

Veen has started three straight games in right field, and he bumped up to the second spot in the order Thursday. He tallied his first career RBI in the eighth inning when he ripped a double off the right field wall. It's a small sample, but Veen has two hits across his first 12 at-bats, though positively, he's struck out only twice.