Zach Agnos headshot

Zach Agnos News: Collects second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Agnos allowed a hit and didn't walk or strike out a batter over a scoreless inning to earn the save in a 3-0 win over the Mets in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Agnos got the opportunity for this save since Victor Vodnik worked a perfect frame to earn the save in the matinee game. This was the second save of the season for Agnos, who previously pitched 3.1 scoreless innings to close out the Rockies' win over the Astros on April 8. He's primarily worked as a multi-inning option this season, and he's allowed at least two runs in five of his nine appearances, so steady high-leverage usage doesn't seem likely. The right-hander sports a 5.71 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB over 17.1 innings.

Zach Agnos
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Agnos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Agnos See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
17 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
23 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
27 days ago