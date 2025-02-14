Zach Agnos News: Competing for roster spot

Agnos has an outside shot of winning a spot in the big-league bullpen this spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies have no shortage of high-end relief pitching prospects, with Seth Halvorsen and Jaden Hill impressing in the big leagues late last season, but Agnos is right up there with them from a stuff standpoint. He boasts a mid-to-upper-90s four-seam fastball, a low-90s cutter, a slider and a splitter and has saved 44 games in the minors over the past two seasons. The 24-year-old righty logged a 1.95 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 27.2 innings at Double-A Hartford last year. Halvorsen is the Rockies reliever of the moment in fantasy, but there is a path for Agnos to be the team's closer by the end of 2025.