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Zach Agnos News: Demoted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 11:28am

The Rockies optioned Agnos to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Agnos was expected to operate as a high-leverage reliever for the Rockies this season and is tied for third on the team with two saves, but he's ended up filling more of a multi-inning role and is now being sent to the minors with a 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The right-hander has been scored upon in eight of his 13 appearances this season and gave up multiple runs in each of those contests.

Zach Agnos
Colorado Rockies
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