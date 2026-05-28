Zach Agnos News: Lit up in return to bullpen

Agnos surrendered seven earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter over two innings of relief Tuesday in the Rockies' 15-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Fresh off tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk in his first MLB start May 21 in Arizona, Agnos shifted back to the bullpen this week, with the Rockies having Tanner Gordon replace him as their fifth starter. Despite being called upon in a low-pressure spot in the top of the fifth inning with the Rockies trailing by seven runs, Agnos did little to stop the bleeding. The gem of an outing against the Diamondbacks looks to be an extreme outlier performance for the 25-year-old righty, who now owns a 6.42 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 45 career appearances in the big leagues.