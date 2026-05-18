Zach Agnos headshot

Zach Agnos News: Returns to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Agnos was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Agnos was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he'll be eligible to come back to the big leagues after Jordan Beck (hamstring) was placed on 10-day injured list Monday. Agnos owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 4:3 K:BB across 11.2 frames in May (four appearances).

Zach Agnos
Colorado Rockies
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