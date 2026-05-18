Zach Agnos News: Returns to big leagues

Agnos was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Agnos was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he'll be eligible to come back to the big leagues after Jordan Beck (hamstring) was placed on 10-day injured list Monday. Agnos owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 4:3 K:BB across 11.2 frames in May (four appearances).