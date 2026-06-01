Zach Agnos News: Sent down to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Agnos to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for TJ Shook, who had his contract selected by the Rockies. Agnos has struggled on the mound as of late, having given up 14 earned runs over his last two outings spanning three frames. That has ballooned his numbers to a 7.78 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 37 innings this season. Agnos will work on his command issues in the minors and could return to the big club should the Rockies need more right-handed depth out of the bullpen.