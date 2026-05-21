Zach Agnos News: Works five shutout frames as opener

Agnos allowed one hit and issued one walk while striking out four batters over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Thursday.

Coming into the contest, the expectation was that the Rockies were opting for a bullpen game, with Agnos working as the opener. While that did play out, Agnos gave Colorado close to a traditional starter's depth, as he was able to finish a career-high five innings. Agnos' 71 pitches weren't quite reflective of a typical starter's workload, but they got him deep enough to qualify for the win, though Colorado's offense was unable to muster enough support to give him that victory. Nonetheless, this was a very promising outing for Agnos in his first career start. The right-hander had previously completed four innings in long relief twice this season, so he seems to have his arm built up enough to work as a spot starter again if that becomes a need for the Rockies.