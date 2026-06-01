Zach Brzykcy News: Called up to majors

The Marlins selected Brzykcy's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Miami will bring Brzykcy aboard as a replacement in the bullpen for right-hander Josh Ekness (calf), who was spotted using crutches in the Marlins' clubhouse following Sunday's loss to the Mets before being placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. Brzykcy has previously made 32 appearances at the big-league level -- all with the Nationals -- over the past two seasons, logging a 10.05 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 28.2 innings. He's been sharper at Jacksonville so far in 2026 with a 4.79 ERA and 24:12 K:BB across 20.2 innings, but the Marlins aren't likely to turn to Brzykcy in high-leverage spots right away.