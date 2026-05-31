Zach Brzykcy News: Joining big-league roster
Brzykcy is expected to be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Brzykcy will join the big-league club for the first time in 2026, looking to make his Marlins debut after being claimed by the team off waivers in November. The right-hander has posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 20.2 innings in 16 appearances out of the bullpen with Jacksonville so far this year.
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