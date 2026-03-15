Zach Brzykcy News: Loses out in roster battle
The Marlins reassigned Brzykcy to minor-league camp Sunday.
A non-roster invitee for spring training after the Marlins claimed him off waivers from the Nationals in the offseason and later outrighted him, Brzykcy made a strong impression in the Grapefruit League, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing four hits and no walks. The right-hander has been less than stellar over parts of two seasons in the majors with Washington, however, with elevated home-run and walk rates playing big parts in his demise. If he can carry over his performance from the spring and find success early on at Triple-A, Brzykcy may not have to wait long for a promotion to a Miami.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Brzykcy See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions75 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review151 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week224 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch322 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments341 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Brzykcy See More