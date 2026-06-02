Zach Brzykcy News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Brzykcy to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
He's being bumped from the roster in order to make room for Ryan Gusto. Brzykcy was with the Marlins for only one day and did not make an appearance.
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