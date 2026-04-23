Zach Cole Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Cole (toe) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fayetteville on Thursday.

Cole opened the season at Triple-A Round Rock after failing to make the Astros' Opening Day roster. He then suffered a broken toe in the third game of the season after going 1-for-9 with a solo homer and 2:4 BB:K across 12 trips to the plate. With all four of Jake Meyers (oblique), Taylor Trammell (groin), Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) and Zach Dezenzo (elbow) on the injured list, Cole has missed out on a chance to play with the big-league club early in the season. He still could be an option to be recalled if his rehab goes smoothly.