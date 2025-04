Double-A Corpus Christi placed Cole on the 7-day injured list with an oblique injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Cole isn't expected to miss too much time. A toolsy outfielder with significant strikeout issues, Cole hit .214 with 10 home runs, 14 steals and a 38.3 percent strikeout rate in 70 games at Double-A last year and he turns 25 in August.