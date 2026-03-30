Zach Cole Injury: Suffers broken toe

Cole has been ruled out indefinitely after fracturing a toe on his right foot during Monday's game against Triple-A Round Rock, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Cole suffered the injury in the fourth inning of Monday's matchup after being struck by a pitch. This is an unfortunate injury for one of Houston's top prospects, who was in contention for a spot on the big-league club's Opening Day roster. A timeline for Cole's return has not been established at this time.