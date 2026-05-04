Zach Cole News: Back in big leagues
The Astros recalled Cole from Single-A Charleston on Monday.
Cole came up short in his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster and then fractured a toe early on in the season with Sugar Land. He returned to action a little over a week ago and homered in his last rehab game with Charleston on Saturday. The Astros have been mixing and matching in center field and left field since Jake Meyers (oblique) and Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) went down, and Cole should push for reps at one or both of those positions.
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