Zach Cole headshot

Zach Cole News: Back in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Astros optioned Cole to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old outfielder will lose his place on the 26-man roster to make room for LaMonte Wade, who signed a major-league contract with Houston on Thursday. Cole has managed just one hit in 28 at-bats over his last 11 games with the Astros, so moving back to Triple-A could allow him to get back on track.

Zach Cole
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Cole See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Cole See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
24 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
25 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago