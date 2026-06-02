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Zach Cole News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Astros recalled Cole from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.

Cole was sent down last week after putting up a .542 OPS and 1:21 BB:K in 18 contests, but he's getting another chance with the big club. The 25-year-old is not starting Tuesday's game against the Pirates, but he could see some reps in left field for Houston.

Zach Cole
Houston Astros
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