Zach Cole News: Back with big club
The Astros recalled Cole from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.
Cole was sent down last week after putting up a .542 OPS and 1:21 BB:K in 18 contests, but he's getting another chance with the big club. The 25-year-old is not starting Tuesday's game against the Pirates, but he could see some reps in left field for Houston.
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