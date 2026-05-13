Zach Cole News: Delivers winning hit

Cole went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Cole posted his first multi-hit effort of the season, including a walk-off single in the 10th inning. He's gone 7-for-23 (.304) across eight games in the majors this year after missing time early in the campaign with Triple-A Sugar Land due to a broken toe. Since his May 4 recall, he has regularly been in the lineup against right-handed pitchers. He's recorded two home runs, six RBI, two runs scored and a double through 24 plate appearances.