Zach Cole headshot

Zach Cole News: Dispatched back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Astros optioned Cole to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.

Cole had started only three of the past seven games, and he's sported an untenable 39.6 percent strikeout rate in 18 games with the Astros this season. He's clearing off the active roster to make room for the return of Taylor Trammell (groin).

Zach Cole
Houston Astros
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