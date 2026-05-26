Zach Cole News: Dispatched back to Triple-A
The Astros optioned Cole to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.
Cole had started only three of the past seven games, and he's sported an untenable 39.6 percent strikeout rate in 18 games with the Astros this season. He's clearing off the active roster to make room for the return of Taylor Trammell (groin).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Cole See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Cole See More