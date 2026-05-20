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Zach Cole News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Cole is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

The left-handed-hitting Cole will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series, this time sitting against right-hander Joe Ryan after he had been left out of the lineup Monday against southpaw Kendry Rojas. Though Jake Meyers recently returned from the injured list and will likely serve as Houston's everyday center fielder, playing time is up for grabs at the other two corner-outfield spots. Cole -- who has posted a .638 OPS in 14 games since being called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on May 4 -- will be vying for starts at either corner spot with Zach Dezenzo, Cam Smith and Brice Matthews.

Zach Cole
Houston Astros
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