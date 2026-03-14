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Zach Cole News: Heating up in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cole has gone 3-for-10 with a home run in his last three Grapefruit League contests.

While Cole is starting to turn things around at the plate, it's been a quiet spring for the outfielder overall -- he's now batting .192 (5-for-26) with a .641 OPS and four steals in 11 games. The 25-year-old Cole remains in competition with Cam Smith, Joey Loperfido and Brice Matthews for Houston's final outfield spot.

Zach Cole
Houston Astros
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