Zach Cole News: Heating up in spring
Cole has gone 3-for-10 with a home run in his last three Grapefruit League contests.
While Cole is starting to turn things around at the plate, it's been a quiet spring for the outfielder overall -- he's now batting .192 (5-for-26) with a .641 OPS and four steals in 11 games. The 25-year-old Cole remains in competition with Cam Smith, Joey Loperfido and Brice Matthews for Houston's final outfield spot.
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