Zach Cole News: Homers in return

Cole went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Making his first major-league appearance this season, Cole provided the Astros with one of their few bright spots Monday with his fifth-inning homer off Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With Taylor Trammell (groin), Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) and Jake Meyers (oblique) all on the IL, the left-handed hitting Cole is poised to see regular playing time in Houston's outfield, particularly against right-handed pitching. Cole impressed in a 15-game stint with the Astros last season, where he slashed .255/.327/.553 with four homers, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and three steals across 52 plate appearances.