Zach Cole News: Idle against southpaw
Cole is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
The Twins are sending lefty Kendry Rojas to the mound for the series opener, so the left-handed-hitting Cole will begin Monday's contest on the bench. Zach Dezenzo will replace Cole in the Houston outfield, covering left while batting fifth.
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