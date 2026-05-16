Zach Cole News: Launches solo shot Saturday
Cole went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during the Astros' 4-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Cole was responsible for the Astros' fourth and final run, when he clubbed a solo home run off Jacob deGrom in the fourth inning. It was Cole's third homer of the season, and the 25-year-old outfielder has gone 8-for-34 (.235) with seven RBI since being recalled from Triple-A Suger Land on May 4.
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