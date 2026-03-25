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Zach Cole News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Astros optioned Cole to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.

Over the final two and a half weeks of the 2025 season, Cole turned some heads by producing a .255/.327/.553 slash line in his first taste of the big leagues, though it came with a bloated 38.5 percent strikeout rate. After Cole continued to strike out at a 40 percent clip during the Grapefruit League and was unable to provide enough power (.200 ISO) to compensate for it, the Astros will elect to send the 25-year-old back to Triple-A for further refinement. Houston will carry Brice Matthews on its Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder and backup infielder.

Zach Cole
Houston Astros
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