Zach Cole News: Smacks solo shot Saturday

Cole went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during the Astros' 4-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Cole was responsible for the Astros' fourth and final run, when he clubbed a solo home run off Jacob deGrom in the fourth inning. It was Cole's third homer of the season, and the 25-year-old outfielder has gone 8-for-34 (.235) with seven RBI since being recalled from Triple-A Suger Land on May 4.