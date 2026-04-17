Zach Dezenzo Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Dezenzo (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday.

Dezenzo sustained a sprained elbow while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic last month. The 25-year-old appeared in 34 games for the Astros last season, slashing .245/.321/.367 with two homers, 10 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and an 11:37 BB:K across 109 plate appearances.