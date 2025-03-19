Zach Dezenzo Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Dezenzo (jaw) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action Thursday versus the Marlins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dezenzo suffered a TMJ sprain on the left side of his jaw after getting hit in the head by a groundball Tuesday. He will undergo concussion testing just to be safe, but the expectation is that he will be fine. Dezenzo is competing for a reserve role with Houston.