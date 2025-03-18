Zach Dezenzo Injury: Hit in head, exits game
Dezenzo exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals after getting hit in the head by a groundball, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Dezenzo was able to walk off the field on his own, though he was visibly bothered by his jaw after getting hit. The Astros will take a look at him to make sure he didn't suffer any significant damage and should offer an update on his status relatively soon.
