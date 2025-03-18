Fantasy Baseball
Zach Dezenzo Injury: Hit in head, exits game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 4:28pm

Dezenzo exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals after getting hit in the head by a groundball, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Dezenzo was able to walk off the field on his own, though he was visibly bothered by his jaw after getting hit. The Astros will take a look at him to make sure he didn't suffer any significant damage and should offer an update on his status relatively soon.

