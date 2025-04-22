Fantasy Baseball
Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo Injury: Nursing thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 8:23pm

Dezenzo sat out Tuesday's game versus Toronto due to a jammed thumb, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Dezenzo injured himself while sliding into second base during Monday's game. Manager Joe Espada said after Tuesday's contest that the 24-year-old is feeling better after a day of rest and is expected to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
