Zach Dezenzo Injury: Nursing thumb injury
Dezenzo sat out Tuesday's game versus Toronto due to a jammed thumb, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Dezenzo injured himself while sliding into second base during Monday's game. Manager Joe Espada said after Tuesday's contest that the 24-year-old is feeling better after a day of rest and is expected to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
