Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo Injury: Sent to IL with elbow sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Astros placed Dezenzo (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Dezenzo hurt his elbow while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. There's no timetable for his return, but the fact that he was diagnosed with a sprain suggests it could be longer than a minimum absence.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
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